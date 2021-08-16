The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $210.82 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00906564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00105061 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

