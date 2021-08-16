The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.84.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $331.32 on Monday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

