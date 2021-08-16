The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

