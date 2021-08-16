The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

