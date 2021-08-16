The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEV. National Bank Financial started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The Lion Electric stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,652. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $6,840,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,523,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,400,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

