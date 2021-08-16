The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 3.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $78,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.97. 61,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

