The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

