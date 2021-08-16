The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,930,520.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 541,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 52.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 14.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 264,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 34,836 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

