The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $523.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 523 ($6.83) and last traded at GBX 519 ($6.78), with a volume of 17115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.78).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.65. The firm has a market cap of £892.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. The Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

