The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Southern in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

