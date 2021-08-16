The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 38.6% in July

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

