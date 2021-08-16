The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,306 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 5.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $71,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

