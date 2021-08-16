The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.40. The stock had a trading volume of 512,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

