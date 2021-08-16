The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.20. 78,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

