ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 187.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.