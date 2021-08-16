ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $7,523.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00159180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.02 or 1.00013019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.30 or 0.00912772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.37 or 0.06893903 BTC.

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

