thyssenkrupp AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TKAMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

