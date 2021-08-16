Tidex Token Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 86.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $327.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

