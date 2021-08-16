Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Financial Survey

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilly’s and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 1 2 0 2.67 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tilly’s currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Torrid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Tilly’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilly’s and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $531.33 million 0.87 -$1.14 million ($0.04) -384.50 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilly’s.

Profitability

This table compares Tilly’s and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s 4.41% 17.14% 5.23% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tilly’s beats Torrid on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 238 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its merchandise through its e-commerce website, tillys.com. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

