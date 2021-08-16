Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 538.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

