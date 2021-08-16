Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.75

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.71, with a volume of 52232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a current ratio of 89.60 and a quick ratio of 89.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.57. The firm has a market cap of C$787.70 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 135.29%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

