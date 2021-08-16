Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$38.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

