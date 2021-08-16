TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $123,206.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.39 or 1.00002715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00080082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012773 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

