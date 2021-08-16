TokenPocket (TPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.96 Million

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, TokenPocket has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One TokenPocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. TokenPocket has a total market capitalization of $140.77 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00137899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00157447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.81 or 1.00088600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.00914587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.60 or 0.07087038 BTC.

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro . TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP

