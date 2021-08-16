Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

TOELY traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $115.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

