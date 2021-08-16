Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TOTDY stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. Toto has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.15.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

