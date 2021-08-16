Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TXP stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,813. The stock has a market cap of C$297.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$98,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,845,125.15. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$606,425.36. Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405 in the last three months.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

