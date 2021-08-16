Tower token Hits Market Cap of $5.64 Million (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Tower token coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

About Tower token

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tower token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

