Townsend & Associates Inc Has $3.26 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

