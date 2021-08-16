TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $511.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 508.15 ($6.64), with a volume of 65698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

