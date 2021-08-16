Traders Purchase Large Volume of Novartis Call Options (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,336 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 946 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $94.41. 52,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

