TradeStars Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $214,286.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TradeStars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00157313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,472.43 or 0.99563088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.13 or 0.00908938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.