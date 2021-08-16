Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $443,428.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $65.70. 27,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $490.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $68.06.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.