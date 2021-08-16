TransDigm Group (TDG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG):

8/11/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $590.00 to $600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $590.00 to $600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/6/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $660.00 to $712.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $605.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $649.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TransDigm Group Incorporated alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.