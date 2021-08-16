Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,159 shares.The stock last traded at $37.72 and had previously closed at $37.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.43.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

