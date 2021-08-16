Translate Bio (TBIO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2021 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

7/26/2021 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2021 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

7/23/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

7/14/2021 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. 3,520,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,374. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Translate Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

