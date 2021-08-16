Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Update

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

TGAN stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.36. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

