Travala.com Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $143.50 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00006097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00135828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00158612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.88 or 1.00118993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.00920217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.06829799 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,778,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.