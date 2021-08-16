Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce sales of $827.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

