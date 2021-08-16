Treat DAO Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002685 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $14,808.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00135331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00158668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,480.21 or 1.00036830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00918468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.67 or 0.07004850 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

