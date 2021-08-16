Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 174.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.94. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Separately, Jonestrading cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

