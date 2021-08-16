Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 327,695 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.