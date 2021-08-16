Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 279.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 477.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX opened at $107.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.10. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.