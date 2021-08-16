Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells $265,761.93 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. 577,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

