TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post $224.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.30 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $864.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $916.10 million, with estimates ranging from $894.80 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

