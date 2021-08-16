Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.25

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.25 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 1088702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $5,996,712 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 555.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

