Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.25

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.25 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 1088702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.52.
In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $5,996,712 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 555.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
