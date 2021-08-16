Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $43,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,193. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

