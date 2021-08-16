Truist Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $159.31 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.