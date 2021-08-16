Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of FSK opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

