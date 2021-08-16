Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

